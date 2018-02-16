Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Dream House Raffle

The Denver Dream House could be yours
or you could be $2 million richer!

Buy your ticket for the 2018 Denver Dream House Raffle for your chance to win the grand prize dream home or $2 million cash. With 2,750 prizes, the odds of winning are 1 in 20. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Early Bird Drawing 1: Porsche Macan

JAGUAR F-PACE or $50,000
Deadline: February 16, 2018

Early Bird Drawing 2: Vacation to Australia

TRIP TO ICELAND or $10,000
Deadline: March 23, 2018

50/50 Add-On Drawing

Current Jackpot:

Multi-Ticket Drawing

BMW 2 SERIES 230i or $45,000
Deadline: April 27, 2018

Tickets are $150 each, 3-packs for $400, and 5-packs for $550.

  • Grand Prize winner chooses either the Dream House in Denver or $2 million in cash.
  • With over 2,750 prizes – including cash, cars, vacations, and electronics – the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 20.
  • Tickets are $150 each, 3-packs for $400, and 5-packs for $550.
  • Only 55,000 tickets will be sold.
  • Bonus Drawings Include: Early Bird Drawings, Multi-Ticket Drawing and the 50/50 Add-On Drawing.
  • Last day to purchase tickets is Friday, April 27, 2018.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is positively shaping the future for youth and families in our community. Proceeds from the Dream House Raffle benefit thousands of kids who rely on their Boys & Girls Club every day. When you purchase a raffle ticket, you are making a difference and empowering kids to build great futures.

Raffle subject to rules and regulations found on milehighraffle.com. If fewer than 50,000 tickets are sold the grand prize will become a cash amount equal to half the net proceeds, not to exceed $2 million. Raffle license #2018-12740.